The number of COVID-19 patients at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital has doubled in the past four weeks, LNP | LancasterOnline has learned.

As of Friday, Lancaster County had a positivity rate of 16.9%, the third highest among Pennsylvania’s most populous counties, behind York and Berks counties. The state’s positivity rate was 14.4%.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a positivity rate of less than 5% to control viral spread.

On Monday, LG Health — the leading provider in terms of volume in the county — reported 122 COVID-19 hospitalized patients. The hospital also is reporting a 20.5% positivity rate on the COVID tests it administers. On Nov. 16, LG Hospital had 62 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital has seen a similar increase with 36 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Monday compared to 18 a little more than five weeks ago, according to the health system’s data.

“While omicron may present challenges in the future, the delta variant of COVID-19 is causing this surge right now with WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital recently experiencing our highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic,” Dr. Eugene Curley, infectious disease physician for WellSpan Health, said in an email.

Curley added, “The danger the virus poses to unvaccinated people is clear. Approximately 90 percent of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in our system are unvaccinated. The percentage of unvaccinated patients in the ICU and on ventilators is even higher.”

As of Sunday, the latest data available from the state, Lancaster County had 176 COVID-19 hospitalized patients.

Earlier this month, the county shattered its previous hospitalization record of 178 set on Dec. 10, 2020, before vaccines were widely available.

“The recent rise in cases is yet another reminder of the importance of taking simple, proven precautions: please get vaccinated, or a booster if you qualify, to protect you, your loved ones, and our community,” Marcie Brody, an LG Health spokesperson, said in an email.

Roughly three in four COVID-19 patients at LG Hospital and 88% in the ICU were unvaccinated, according to the health system’s dashboard.

Officials at Lancaster EMS have said hospitals — pushed to the brink with chronic bed shortages and rising COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past three months — have increasingly resorted to diverting patients.

These same EMS officials also said EMS crews can spend up to two hours waiting to patient transfers, called a handoff.

The patient wait time in November for roughly 60% for those arriving by EMS to the emergency department was less than 30 minutes, according to LG Health. Fewer than 5% of emergency patients waited longer than an hour.

Divert status occurs when, with an influx of patients, hospitals alert EMS to reroute patients to other facilities. Hospitals, however, cannot turn away ambulances or people who arrive at the emergency department.

“We conduct daily planning activities to ensure our preparedness, drawing on more than a year of pandemic experience, as well as the comprehensive resources offered by the Penn Medicine system,” Brody said.