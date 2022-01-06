Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials updated visitation guidelines for its hospitals, including the requirement of a "medical-grade mask" for anyone entering the hospital.

Cloth masks, masks with exhalation valves, gaiters, bandanas and gas masks are prohibited in Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health hospitals and facilities, according to the update. Face shields are only allowed for people with medical reasons.

Surgical-grade masks include surgical or procedural masks, N95 or KN95 masks.

The new guidelines come less than two months after the hospital announced that patients with COVID-19 or suspected of COVID-19 can have visitors.

Visiting hours for COVID-19 patients are from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and one designated companion can be in the patient's room. The visitor must be fully vaccinated and/or recovered from COVID-19, according to Lancaster General Health.

"We realize that this decision may be challenging to accept and a source of frustration," the hospital said in the update. "These limitations help us keep you and your loved ones, as well as our caregivers, safe."

More information about visitor guidelines can be found on Lancaster General Health's website.