Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials Monday announced an update to the visitation policies at the hospital and Women & Babies Hospital, permitting limited visitation for COVID-19 positive patients.

Previously, visitation for COVID-19 patients was not permitted.

Here is a summary of the updated visitation policy:

- One designated companion is permitted each day for COVID-19 positive or suspected positive patients.

- Visitation for COVID-19 positive patients is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Visitors should be fully vaccinated, or COVID-19 recovered, and must remain in the patient’s room wearing personal protective equipment the entire visit.

- Non COVID-19-positive patients may have two companions. Previously, the policy permitted only one.

- Clergy are now permitted to visit hospitalized patients.

Health screenings are required at all hospital entrances.

LG Health will continue to evaluate and update the visitation policy. For additional information, visit LGHealth.org.