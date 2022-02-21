Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s COVID-19 Community Testing site in East Hempfield Township — which began testing asymptomatic patients last month — will close Friday.

The testing site at 101 Champ Blvd. is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Testing is available for those age 3 and older.

Pre-procedure testing is not available at this site.

“The COVID-19 Community Testing site is another example of how our community collaborates in time of need,” Alice Yoder, LG Health Executive Director, Community Health, said in a statement. “The site is part of LG Health’s ongoing efforts to strengthen public access to COVID-19 testing and treatment for people who might be experiencing barriers to accessing testing services.”

The cost is $57.24. LG Health will bill the patient’s insurance company for those with insurance. Out-of-pocket expenses will vary by insurance coverage, copays or deductibles.

For patients without health insurance, LG Health will assess the situation. Patients may be eligible for assistance with the cost of COVID-19 testing.

While an appointment is recommended, it is not required.

Scheduling may be done in advance through the MyLGHealth app or by calling 717-588-1515.

Do not call the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center to schedule an appointment.

For more information, visit www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/covid-19-information/covid-19-testing-sites.