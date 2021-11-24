Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced Tuesday having received $750,000 in state grants to help fund substance abuse and mental health programs for mothers to prevent harmful impact on their children.

“We are very grateful to receive these grant awards, which will help us to provide services to a greater number of mothers and their children,” Dawn Horst, manager, Women and Children’s Community Health at LG Health, said in a press release. “These services are a very important part of LG Health’s mission to advance the health and well-being of the communities we serve.”

LG Health’s Pregnancy Support Services received $600,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs. The funding, LG Health officials said, will be used to expand services and support for pregnant and postpartum women with opioid-use disorder. The local program is expected to serve up to 100 patients annually, which provides services from pregnancy until the child’s first birthday that include: health care, mental-health treatment, education, mentorship, job training, childcare and transportation.

LG Health’s Moving Beyond Depression program received $150,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to prevent child abuse and neglect by addressing the mental-health needs of mothers experiencing depression and anxiety. This program serves first-time, low-income mothers enrolled in LG Health’s Nurse-Family Partnership home-visitation program.

For more information on these LG Health programs, contact 717-544-5262.

Individuals or families with a substance use or mental health concern, may call the 24-7 hotline, 1-800-662-HELP.