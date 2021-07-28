U.S. News & World Report ranked Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital as the best hospital in south-central Pennsylvania and the 4th best in the state ahead of Milton Hershey at No. 6th in its annual hospital rankings released Tuesday.

LGH — a 786-licensed bed nonprofit hospital — was also ranked nationally for two medical specialties: Urology (No. 36) and Orthopedics (No. 48).

Only 175 hospitals were ranked in one of 15 specialties.

“After one of our most challenging years, this national recognition affirms the dedication of our exceptional physicians and staff, who provide safe, quality, compassionate care to every one of our patients,” John J. Herman, CEO of Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said in a press release.

Since 2015, the hospital has been in the top 10 in the state and ranked No. 1 in the region, according to an LG Health spokesperson.

To create an annual ranking by specialty, U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 5,000 U.S. hospitals on a number of factors that include patient outcomes, nurse staffing levels and physician surveys.

UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital also earned nods in this year’s scorecard.

UPMC Lititz and WellSpan Ephrata were rated “high performing" in treating patients with congestive heart failure, based on categories that include patient outcomes, volume and advanced programs, among others.

“Our cardiac experts at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital continue to provide the highest level of care for our patients, and this recognition from U.S. News & World Report further solidifies that,” Dr. David Gasperack, vice president and regional medical director of WellSpan Medical Group, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Dr. Nehal Patel, a cardiologist at UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, said the hospital’s success hinged on a team approach with primary care providers, cardiologists, nurses, dieticians, care managers collaborating for the best patient outcome.

“The team focuses on facilitating a smooth transition of care and giving the patient the education and tools they need to manage their disease,” Patel said in an email. “By working with the patient and family, we can often intervene and prevent exacerbations that lead to readmissions and poor outcomes.

LG Health earned high-performing rankings in five medical specialties that include, among others, the following procedures: aortic valve surgery, colon cancer surgery, diabetes, heart bypass surgery and knee replacement.

Other Penn Medicine hospitals were also recognized, with Pennsylvania Hospital and Chester County Hospital ranking 11th and 14th, respectively, in the state.

U.S. News & World Report has published its Best Hospitals rankings since 1990.

For more on the methodology or to see the complete rankings list, visit www.usnews.com/besthospitals.