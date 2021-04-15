The Columbia Market House will be the site of a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Sunday afternoon.

Although individuals 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, minors will need a parent or guard to be present for the vaccination.

Saying it recognizes communities of color have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting the pop-up clinic at the Market House at 15 S 3rd St. in Columbia.

Those eligible will be given the two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, with their second dose scheduled for May 16 at the same time they’re inoculated Sunday.

Appointments for Sunday’s clinic are from noon to 2:45 p.m. John Lines, an LGH spokesman, said there were 95 appointments available.

Masks are required.

To register for the clinic call 717-205-3189 or visit lancastergeneralhealth.org/services-and-treatments/community-health-and-wellness/columbia-market-house.