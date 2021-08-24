COLUMBIA — Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health officials on Monday announced a new, $50 million program to screen, test and remove lead from roughly 2,800 Lancaster County homes over the next decade.

“It’s important that we all know that lead poisoning is not curable,” said Carolyn Scanlan, chair of the LG Health Board of Trustees. “Once poisoned, you will always be impacted, but we do know it is 100% preventable.”

Called Lead-Free Families, the program was touted as the first of its kind to be funded and lead by a health system. The announcement was made in Columbia Borough, home to one of the first Lead Free Families’ clients.

The LG Health Board of Trustees approved the funding in the spring of 2020.

The LG Health initiative is working in concert with the City of Lancaster’s lead abatement program, which two years ago received a $9.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. The city’s program is expected to remove lead from, or remediate, roughly 700 housing units in four U.S. Census tracts.

Lead poisoning remains a stubborn problem in communities with older housing stock such as Lancaster County.

“The hope had been for many years that there would be state and federal funding to remediate lead,” Alice Yoder, executive director of Community Health at LG Health, told LNP | LancasterOnline following the press conference announcing the program.

Yoder added, “It’s the remediation that matters.”

It’s also why progress has been so slow. The average remediation cost is $12,000.

“That’s a lot of money for most families,” Yoder said.

‘The greatest threat to our community’

Roughly half of Lancaster County homes were built before 1978 — when lead-based paints were banned — according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.

Lead is fairly ubiquitous, found in soil, older water pipes and certain imported products such as toys and jewelry. But the most common source for lead is in homes.

“Lead poisoning is the greatest threat to our community,” said Dr. Michael Ripchinski, LG Health chief clinical officer, who called it a “silent epidemic.”

Ripchinski noted that what should be frightening for parents is that most children with detectable levels of lead in their blood have no obvious symptoms.

No lead blood level is considered safe.

Lead exposure in children — particularly those younger than 6 whose brains are still developing — is extremely dangerous because of their rate of absorption. In children, exposure can result in lifelong health and developmental issues including lower IQs, an inability to pay attention and poorer academic achievement.

Because the damage is irreversible, prevention is widely considered the best treatment for lead poisoning.

While lead poisoning can be detected with a simple blood test, only about 20% of Pennsylvania children are tested each year.

Experts fear prolonged shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the problem, given the number of skipped checkups and school children who were, essentially, shut-in.

In June, a LG Health pediatric doctor reported two children’s cases with very high blood lead levels. One had 52 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood (μg/dL), and the other child’s blood lead level was 112 μg/dL. The level of concern is 5 μg/dL.

‘That’s what’s so scary’

When Mary Hogentogler’s daughter and 3-year-old grandson, Levi Miller, moved back to her 1930s-era home in March, the threat of lead poisoning never crossed her mind.

But then a friend told her about the LG Health program.

A home test Friday found elevated levels in Levi’s room, Hogentogler said. They promptly moved Levi into another room.

“I didn’t know how severe it is; once you have it, you can’t get rid of it,” Hogentogler, 57, of Columbia Borough, said of lead poisoning. “That’s what’s so scary about it.”

Her home is now expected to be among the first remediated by the LG Health effort.

With the Lead-Free Families initiative stalled during the pandemic, Yoder said it’s now back on track.

LG Health officials hope to remediate 200 homes across the county before the end of the fiscal year in June.

The partnership with the City of Lancaster means a streamlined process for individuals at 400% of the federal poverty level, which for a family of four in 2021 is $106,000.

In addition to increasing annual blood lead screenings, the initiative seeks to test and remediate homes for lead at no cost to residents (participating landlords are expected to pay 10% of the costs), social services support and community education.

“We need to step up,” said Columbia Borough Mayor Leo Lutz. “Lead-free housing means safe housing.”