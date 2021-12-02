A week after expanding visitation to COVID-19 patients, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health paused elective surgeries because of rising hospitalizations.

WellSpan Health, which operates WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital, also followed suit.

It’s unclear whether elective surgeries have been halted at UPMC Lititz. Amber Depew, a UPMC spokesperson, did not respond Wednesday to a phone call seeking comment.

“Some elective surgeries, which required an overnight hospital stay, we rescheduled this week,” Dr. Michael R. Ripchinski, LG Health chief clinical officer, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Ripchinski added, “In comparison to three weeks ago, we are seeing twice the amount of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at LGH. As capacity allows, we will work with the patients, their families, and surgeons on rescheduling those procedures.”

The move is a strategy hospitals employ to ensure capacity in meeting the demand for health services. Hospitals across the state paused elective surgeries last March amid rising COVID-19 cases and all the unknowns with the novel coronavirus.

As of Wednesday, health care providers at WellSpan Health’s six acute care hospitals were caring for nearly 300 COVID-19 patients.

“We have implemented several protocols to manage the volume and severity of this situation and are currently redeploying resources and delaying non-emergent care across our system of 200+ care locations,” Ryan Coyle, a WellSpan spokesperson, said in statement.

Of those hospitalized in WellSpan facilities, 88% are unvaccinated as are 92% in the ICU.

LG Health has reported similar trends in the past.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County have ramped up since the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

As of Wednesday, the county had 152 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, up from 101 on Nov. 21. The hospitalization peak was last December when the county hit 178 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Officials from neither LG Health nor WellSpan indicated how long the pause on elective surgeries may last.