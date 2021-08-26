Starting this week Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine clinics through the end of September.

LG Health will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccines.

“These clinics are part of LG Health’s ongoing efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who might be experiencing barriers to accessing the vaccine,” Alice Yoder, executive director of LG Health Community Health, said in a press release. “We are grateful to our community partners for working with us to offer the vaccine at convenient locations throughout Lancaster County.”

Patients must be 12 years and older to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and 18 and older for the single-dose J&J vaccine.

Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

The vaccine clinics will be held at the following times and locations:

First-dose Pfizer clinics

Saturday: 9 a.m. – noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St. Millersville.

Monday: 4 p.m. -- 6:30 p.m. at Quarryville Library Center, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville.

Sept. 9: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology’s Schwalm Student Center, near Academic and Student drives in Lancaster.

Second-dose Pfizer clinics

Sept. 18: 9 a.m. – noon at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 222 N. George St. Millersville.

Sept. 20: 4 p.m. -- 6:30 p.m. at Quarryville Library Center, 357 Buck Road, Quarryville.

Sept. 30: 10 a.m. -- 2 p.m. at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology Schwalm Student Center, near Academic and Student drives in Lancaster.

J&J vaccine clinics

Sept. 4: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Hospice Auction, Solanco Fairgrounds, Park Avenue, Quarryville.

Sept. 6: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. at Hospice Auction, Solanco Fairgrounds, Park Avenue, Quarryville.

Sept. 11: 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. during Recovery Day, Buchanan Park, 901 Buchanan Ave., Lancaster.