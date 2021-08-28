In May, when Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health announced a new COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff, the hospital’s vaccination rate was about 66%. With less than a week before the Sept. 1 employee deadline, roughly 98% of LG Health employees are either vaccinated or have an approved exemption.

Roughly four in 10 hospitals nationally have such a mandate.

As the delta variant wreaks havoc on unvaccinated communities across the United States and threatens to overwhelm health systems, infection control experts and a statewide association for long-term care facilities say health care workers should be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If you’re a health care worker and you don’t realize the value of the vaccine, I question your clinical judgment,” said Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious diseases physician and senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

Adalja added, “If they quit, good riddance.”

But don’t expect the other health systems in Lancaster County to adopt a staff vaccine mandate.

Neither UPMC nor WellSpan Health — hospital officials told LNP | LancasterOnline — intend to implement a staff mandate, despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) having granted full approval for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 earlier this week.

Starting Sept 12, though, unvaccinated WellSpan Health employees working in patient care areas will be required to be tested for COVID-19 every other week.

‘Reinforces trust’

The University of Pennsylvania Health System — which includes Lancaster General Hospital and five other patient-care facilities — has been a leader in vaccine mandates. The health system was the first to adopt a mandate in Pennsylvania and among the earliest nationally.

In the three months since, roughly 2,400 U.S. hospitals have created a vaccine mandate, according to the American Hospital Association.

Unlike nursing home facilities — which must report staff vaccination rates weekly — hospitals, health systems and other health care workers do not have such a requirement.

Therefore, Pennsylvania Department of Health officials don’t know how many of the more than 12 million vaccinations administered in the state were health care workers.

Maggi Barton, a Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesperson, declined to say whether the state would or should require hospitals to report staff vaccinations.

She did, however, say she hopes full FDA approval for the Pfizer vaccine “reinforces trust in all available vaccines and encourages people who may have been hesitant to get vaccinated” to protect their loved ones and the community.

Short of a reporting requirement, the public cannot know the vaccination rate for their health systems. And in Lancaster County, getting this information depends on the hospital.

‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated’

An internal LG Health communication obtained by LNP | LancasterOnline shows, as of Monday, the health system had a 97.5% staff vaccination rate. This appears to include those employees who received a medical or religious exemption.

John Lines, an LG Health spokesperson, did not respond to an email seeking confirmation.

The system-wide percentage UPMC has provided has remained unchanged for three months: 70%. UPMC operates 40 hospitals in Pennsylvania, New York, Maryland and Ohio. Acceptance rates often differ — sometimes significantly — among facilities.

WellSpan declined to disclose the percentage of vaccinated staff.

“We’re in a pandemic of the unvaccinated and it’s disgusting to me that there are health care workers who are not vaccinated,” said Adalja, with Johns Hopkins.

With COVID-19 cases rising after vaccinations plateaued in the U.S., President Joe Biden last week announced his intention to implement a vaccine mandate for the nation’s nursing homes.

Nursing homes have been the hardest hit in the pandemic. Residents of long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes, account for about 6% of all Pennsylvania infections, but half of the deaths. At one point last summer, resident deaths represented more than two-thirds of all COVID-19 fatalities in the state.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is expected to issue emergency regulation requiring vaccinations among nursing home staff in late September, a CMS spokesperson said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

‘Not the way to raise vaccination rates’

A universal mandate would safeguard an industry already plagued with staffing shortages in the pandemic, according to officials with the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, which represents nearly 200 nursing homes.

The way Zach Shamberg, the association’s president and CEO, sees it, vaccine hesitant nursing home workers could flee to health care jobs in hospitals and doctors’ offices that do not require a staff vaccination.

“Why is this not consistent throughout health care?” Shamberg asked.

A staffing shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, Shamberg said, means the loss of a single employee could be disastrous.

“This is not the way to raise vaccination rates,” Shamberg said.

Nursing home staffing was an issue long before the pandemic and will likely to be after the return to normal, noted Diane Menio, executive director of the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly in Philadelphia.

Before Biden’s announcement, the Pennsylvania Department of Health had instructed nursing homes to reach an 80% staff vaccination rate.

Nationally, 61% of staff are vaccinated against COVID-19, according to CMS data. With 57% of nursing home staff in Lancaster County vaccinated, the county lags behind the state average, 62%.

White House officials did not respond not respond to an LNP | LancasterOnline inquiry into whether the Biden administration will extend a mandate to all health care workers.