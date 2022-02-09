About 150 Lancaster County homes will receive help removing lead - a health hazard for children in particular - thanks to a $2 million federal grant to a program run by Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

“This funding will enable us to address additional health and safety hazards that are found in local homes during lead remediation,” Alice Yoder, LG Health executive director of Community Health, said in a statement.

In January, the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded 60 nonprofit organizations and government agencies with $104.7 million to protect children from lead and other health hazards. The city of Bethlehem and Women for a Healthy Environment, an advocacy organization in Pittsburgh, also received grants.

In total, Pennsylvania received $5.6 million in HUD grants.

“By providing these grants, HUD makes it clear that ensuring healthy and safe homes for communities across our nation is a priority,” HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said in a statement announcing the awards.

Announced in August, the $50 million Lead-Free Families initiative at LG Health works to reduce childhood lead poisoning in Lancaster County by screening, testing and removing lead. The program has an ambitious goal of remediating 2,800 county homes over the next decade.

Lead poisoning remains a stubborn problem in communities with older housing stock like Lancaster County, where roughly half of the homes were built before 1978 — when lead-based paints were banned — according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.

Lead is fairly ubiquitous. It’s found in soil, older water pipes and certain imported products such as toys and jewelry. The most common source, though, is in homes.

No lead blood level is considered safe.

Lead exposure in children — particularly those younger than 6 whose brains are still developing — is extremely dangerous because of their rate of absorption and can result in lifelong health and developmental issues.

While lead poisoning can be detected with a simple blood test, only about 20% of Pennsylvania children are tested each year.

In addition to in-home lead testing and remediation, Lead-Free Families also provides blood-lead screenings for children and expectant mothers as well as home visits with health care and social services support.

For more information on Lead-Free Families or to apply for the program, call 717-544-5323 or visit LeadFreeFamilies.org.