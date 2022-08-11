Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is offering the first dose of the monkeypox vaccine for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the third floor of its Physicians Comprehensive Care Center at 554 N. Duke St. in Lancaster city.

The health system said Thursday it was treating cases of monkeypox, marking the first confirmed cases of the disease in Lancaster County.

Earlier in the day Thursday, WellSpan Health confirmed monkeypox cases across its health system, which includes Lancaster County, though it did not provide more details, citing privacy laws.

According to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, only those who meet the following requirements can register for its vaccine clinic:

You have had a sex partner or other direct (physical) contact with an individual showing symptoms consistent with monkeypox (such as a rash or sores) in the last 14 days; or you are 18 or older and you identify as gay, bisexual, or a man who has sex with men, and/or transgender, gender non-conforming, or gender non-binary; you have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the past 14 days; and you meet one of the following criteria:

— Know/suspect that you may have been exposed to another sexually transmitted infection in the past 14 days.

— Have had any newly diagnosed STI in the past three months, including gonorrhea, chlamydia, early syphilis, or HIV.

— Have attended an event (e.g., rave, sex party, sauna/bathhouse or other social venue), met sex partner(s) through online apps or social media platforms, or exchanged money or other goods/services for sex.

— Have a condition that may increase your risk for severe disease if infected with monkeypox virus, such as HIV or another condition that weakens your immune system, or have a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.

— Are on HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Other requirements include participating in activities associated with risk of transmission in a setting where multiple cases occurred (any sexual orientation or gender identity), and you are a sex worker (any sexual orientation or gender identity).

For more information and to register, which is required, go to https://lanc.news/3PiVhGr or call the center at 717-544-4943.