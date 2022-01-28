Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health now offers asymptomatic tests at its COVID-19 testing site in East Hempfield Township, the health system announced Friday.

The testing site at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center, 101 Champ Blvd., operates from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. It will remain open until the end of February.

Previously, only COVID-19 testing for symptomatic individuals was conducted at the site.

Testing is available for those age 3 and older.

Asymptomatic tests for COVID-19 exposure and to return to work or school are also available without a physician order. Pre-procedure testing is not available at this site.

The cost is $57.24. LG Health will bill the patient’s insurance company for those with insurance. Out-of-pocket expenses will vary by insurance coverage, copays or deductibles.

For patients without health insurance, LG Health will assess the situation. Patients may be eligible for assistance with the cost of COVID-19 testing.

While an appointment is recommended, it is not required.

Scheduling may be done in advance through the MyLGHealth app or by calling 717-588-1515.

Do not call the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center to schedule an appointment.

The testing site is closed on Feb. 14, 18 and 21.

For more information, visit www.lancastergeneralhealth.org/covid-19-information/covid-19-testing-sites.