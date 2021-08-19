Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health ended contact tracing for COVID-19 in June, the hospital’s chief clinical officer revealed during a virtual Lancaster Chamber on Wednesday.

LG Health ended the program on June 20, 2021, John Lines, a hospital spokesperson, said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

In the absence of a local health department, LG Health spearheaded the tracing project in the county to alert those in close contact with individuals who tested positive for COVID-19.

Now the county relies on the state health department to conduct contact tracing.

“That contact tracing team no longer exists and I don’t think people realize that,” Dr. Michael Ripchinski, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health chief clinical officer, said of the local effort.

Health officials consider contact tracing critical to mitigating spread by alerting people to a possible COVID-19 exposure to monitor their health for symptoms and, if necessary, test and quarantine suspected cases.

A contract signed last year between LG Health and Lancaster County provided Lancaster General Hospital with funds for COVID-19 testing and contact tracing using CARES Act funding. While the contract ran through April 30, 2021, the funding ended in 2020.

Since the initiative started in May 2020, LG Health conducted more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests, Lines said.

LG Health paid nearly $1.8 million to continue the contract tracing program after CARES Act funding ended.

“The County/CARES Act funding did not cover the cost of those services in 2021,” Lines said.