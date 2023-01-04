Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health canceled its annual holiday employee gift this year in a cost-saving measure that has frustrated some employees.

A spokesperson for the health system, part of Philadelphia-based Penn Medicine, declined to discuss the matter. LNP | LancasterOnline estimates that the savings would be about $230,000 if its approximately 9,300 employees each received a $25 gift. That doesn’t include any related expenses. The estimate of employees comes from the system’s 2021 annual report, which said the system had $1.56 billion in operating revenue.

In a Dec. 16 memo sent to employees before Christmas, LG Health CEO John J. Herman blamed rising costs, resulting in historic levels of inflation, and “radical changes” in health care for the decision to rescind the perk.

“In light of today’s challenging economic times, we must make choices that preserve our resources for things that strengthen the care we provide to our patients and our mission,” Herman wrote in the memo. “As a result, we have decided to forgo previously announced plans for this year’s employee holiday gift.”

Prior to the cancellation, employees had been told that instead of an annual gift card for a place such as Turkey Hill or Giant they would be able to choose a $25 gift card from an online site.

“The money was not going to make us rich but it was a token that as an employee you are appreciated,” wrote Diana Nadu of East Drumore Township in a letter to LNP | LancasterOnline.

Nadu, a customer service specialist in a doctor’s office, said the rescinding of the gift seemed like a slap in the face after working through two and half difficult years. She noted that the health system still has shortages “in many departments” and staff are picking up extra hours.

“It is hard to continue this when you do not feel valued or appreciated,” she wrote. “Signs proclaimed us ‘Healthcare Heroes’ but all we feel is burned out and under-appreciated.”

'Difficult decision'

Herman wrote in the memo that the “difficult decision” follows considerable thought by the LG Health executive leadership team.

“It is one of the short-term actions we need to take as part of an overall plan to position LG Health for success in these new economic times,” Herman wrote. “We are fortunate to be a part of Penn Medicine, a strong innovative health system. While our current position is not as dire as some health systems in the region, our responsibility as steward of our community’s resources compels us to make difficult decisions like this now, and to focus available resources on patient care.”

LG Health declined to discuss the financial situation.

But in an interview with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Penn Medicine CEO Kevin Mahoney discussed potential Medicare cuts that would hurt hospitals as they increasingly rely on Medicare payments.

The Inquirer reported in December that most Philadelphia-area health systems lost money over the summer. Systems are continuing to adjust to higher wages and search for ways to become more efficient, a hospital executive told the Inquirer.

The Inquirer also reported that hospital systems continue to deal with rates for Medicare that have remained flat or barely increased. Medicare accounts for half the business at some area health systems. Penn Medicine said in a June 2022 report that Medicare accounts for 33% of its system revenues.

Mahoney told the Inquirer in December that plans to cut Medicare payments would mean a $100 million reduction in revenue. He said health systems are not going to snap back from the current financial troubles. The feared Medicare cuts to hospitals did not come to pass.

LG Health has been making significant investments in infrastructure: a $50 million Proton Therapy Center opened in August at the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute in East Hempfield Township and a $182 million expansion and renovation of the emergency department at Lancaster General Hospital on North Duke Street in downtown Lancaster is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2024.