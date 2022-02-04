Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is hosting a series of free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for people age 5 and older starting Monday.

The clinics will offer first and second doses of the mRNA vaccine — the Pfizer BioNTech or Moderna brands — as well as boosters. Appointments are not required.

“These clinics are part of LG Health’s ongoing efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals who might be experiencing barriers to accessing the vaccine,” Alice Yoder, LG Health executive director of Community Health, said in a statement. “We are grateful to our community partners for working with us to offer the vaccine at convenient locations throughout Lancaster County.”

A parent or guardian must be present for patients ages 5-17. Patients requiring a second dose should bring vaccination cards showing 21 days have passed since their first dose.

For boosters, which are available to those age 12 or older, five months must have lapsed since your second dose.

For more information, call 717-544-3811.

Clinics will be held at the following times and locations:

n Monday: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Robert Fulton Fire Company, 2271 Robert Fulton Hwy., Peach Bottom (Fulton Township).

n Feb. 18: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at Elizabethtown Brethren in Christ Church, 996 E. High St., Elizabethtown.

n Feb. 21: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at The Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Hwy., Paradise.

n March 2: 3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the Quarryville Library Center, 357 Buck Road, East Drumore Township.

n March 5: 8 a.m.-10 a.m. at the Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus, 45 N. Ninth St., Columbia.