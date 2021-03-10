The roughly dozen or so patients lined up outside the Lancaster County Community Vaccination Center on Wednesday morning were greeted with a message spoken over the intercom.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s 8 o’clock,” a woman said. “Let’s start vaccinating.”

The morning’s patients were the first of about 500 people who were inoculated from COVID-19 as part of a “soft opening” at the new 100,000-square-foot mass vaccination site at the former Bon-Ton department store at Park City Center.

Leola resident Mark Milliken was among those who was randomly selected among a pool of applicants who qualified for Phase 1A vaccine eligibility to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the center on its first day of operation.

Milliken, 77, said it was an “awesome” feeling to be one of the 500 first patients selected to be inoculated at the site, having only registered for an appointment Monday afternoon. The grandfather of five arrived about 30 minutes early for his 9:30 a.m. appointment and was greeted with a line that stretched outside the center’s door, though it had dissipated after about 15 minutes, he said.

In all, Milliken estimated he spent about an hour at the clinic from the moment he walked through the door to the moment he walked back out.

Milliken already has an appointment to receive his second shot at the center on April 7. He said he’s still waiting for an appointment for his 75-year-old wife to receive her first vaccine dose.

Milliken, the first member of his family to receive a vaccine for COVID-19, said he’s now looking forward to being able to hug his grandchildren and see their high school graduation ceremonies in June.

Production at the center will ramp up to about 800 vaccination doses administered Thursday and about 1,000 doses administered per day over the weekend, according to Dr. Michael Ripchinski, the site’s director and chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

The center will eventually be able to administer about 6,000 vaccines each day, or about six inoculations every second, according to Vanessa Felty, the site’s vaccination unit leader. An exact date for when the site could reach peak activity was not provided, though it is expected to begin administering more vaccines each day later in the spring.

People can register for appointments online at VaccinateLancaster.org or by phone at 717-588-1020. The phone line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More than 40,000 people have registered for vaccinations at the center since registration opened Monday, according to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. An estimated 432,000 Lancaster County residents ages 16 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine.