About 28% of Lancaster County children and teens aged 5 to 19 are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a cross-analysis of state and U.S. Census data, a low rate driven in part by vaccine misinformation that experts say will likely lead to more infection and hospitalizations from the virus.

Despite the November approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, children in that group living in the county are being vaccinated at a far lower rate than adults. Data shows the 5 to 9, 10 to 14 and 15 to 19 age brackets are the three lowest-vaccinated in the county, with 14.5%, 26.2% and 43.2% full vaccination rates, respectively, compared to a 58.7% rate for the county as a whole, according to the state and census data.

The low vaccination rates among children are a concern for people in all age groups, said Dr. John Goldman, an infectious disease specialist at UPMC Harrisburg.

“There are going to be a lot of kids infected,” Goldman said. “Because they're younger, most of them are going to do well, but they're also going to infect their parents and their grandparents, and there will be a lot more disease.”

The spread of COVID-19 among children has skyrocketed in recent weeks amid the rapid circulation of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Nationwide, nearly 1,000,000 COVID-19 cases were reported in children from Jan. 6 through Jan. 13, comprising in one week more than a tenth of all pediatric COVID-19 cases reported during the entire pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Though children are at a far lower risk than adults of experiencing severe complications from COVID-19, they are “one of our scariest populations” when it comes to COVID-19 transmission due to their greater ability to contract the virus asymptomatically and spread it to others, said Dr. Eugene Curley, an infectious disease specialist at WellSpan York.

“They are silent spreaders of the disease,” Curley said. “Although the pediatric population themselves may not be getting severely ill, it's the parents, it's the grandparents, it's the teachers, the school administrators, the caregivers, the coaches. Those are the individuals that are going to contract COVID-19 and potentially end up with severe disease and death.”

Though fewer in number compared to that of older populations, COVID-19 hospitalizations of children nationwide have spiked following the increase in cases, with the number of patients 17 and under nearly tripling in the four weeks ending on Jan. 15 relative to the four weeks prior. Those rates make January the pandemic’s worst month for pediatric hospitalizations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In sum, children have comprised about 2.3% of all COVID-19 patients during the pandemic with just over 6,300 hospitalized nationwide, according to the CDC data.

“I think that parents tend to underestimate the potential for their child getting sick if they do get COVID,” Goldman said. “I think that low vaccination rates allows the disease to spread, allows some kids to get very sick, some kids to be hospitalized, and a lot of kids to infect their parents and their grandparents.”

A wide range of misconceptions surrounding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine for children is driving hesitancy among parents, said Dr. Pia Fenimore, the division chief of general pediatrics at Lancaster General Hospital. Parents have expressed concern over vaccines not having been tested adequately, despite them going through the same safety protocols previous ones have, or worried about the exaggerated risk of myocarditis, a rare cardiovascular disease which is far more likely to occur after being infected with COVID-19 than receiving the vaccine.

In conversations with parents, Fenimore emphasizes the protection the vaccine offers to children and the community as a whole by reducing transmission of COVID-19 to others. Lancaster Pediatric Associates, where Fenimore practices, has a frequently asked questions page addressing parents’ concerns about the vaccine.

“I hear that quite frequently, ‘If my child gets COVID, they'll be fine, so I'm not going to vaccinate them.’” Fenimore said. “And so my first answer to that is, ‘Well, you're probably right, they probably will be fine. But why take the chance that your kid will be the one in a million that's not when you have a chance to protect them?’”

Dr. Jennifer Brubaker, a pediatrician at Union Community Care, said hesitant parents are more receptive to hearing about her personal experience administering the vaccine than data or information from government sources.

“They really want to get information from somebody they already trust. And I think that is really the role of the community providers,” Brubaker said.

Fenimore encourages parents hesitant about vaccinating their children to call their pediatrician and talk through their fears, she said.

“We're here for you, and we only have your interest at heart, and only want to do the right thing for both your child and the community,” Fenimore said. “And doing the right thing for your child sometimes means doing the right thing for the community.”