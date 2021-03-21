A vaccine twofer in today’s Watchdog.

The first item the Watchdog looked into concerns a programming glitch with how second vaccine doses were being scheduled for Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site at Park City Center.

The second concerns how people who registered are selected in each phase of the vaccine rollout.

James Hutton, 65, of Kennett Square, wrote the Watchdog about the scheduling glitch.

First, though, he wanted to stress that he had high praise for the people involved and how smoothly the procedure ran. He got his first dose in Lancaster on Friday, March 12.

But, Hutton said, when he scheduled the second dose, “the scheduling software will not allow getting the appointment at 21 days, as specified for the Pfizer vaccine. The earliest I was able to schedule was for April 9 (which is 28 days). I should be scheduled for April 2 (which is 21 days).”

Hutton said he was informed the scheduling system defaults to 28 days for everyone. But, he notes, the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- and even the information on the fact sheet handed out at Lancaster’s vaccination site — specifies that the second Pfizer dose should be given as close as possible to 21 days.

There is an allowance for getting the second dose up to 42 days after the first, but that is not recommended unless unavoidable, Hutton said. He said he wants everyone to be scheduled in 21 days.

The Watchdog has good news.

Brett Marcy, a spokesman for the vaccination site, explained that the scheduling system was initially set up based on Moderna’s 28-day second-dose guidance, as the state’s supply of that vaccine was increasing.

But local officials have since updated the scheduling system to allow for both Pfizer’s 21-day timeframe for second-doses and Moderna’s 28-day timeframe, Marcy said Wednesday.

Hutton, who contacted site officials about the Pfizer scheduling issue, said he has since been rescheduled for an earlier date.

Because the vaccination center opened less than two weeks ago (March 10) and the scheduling system was changed in its second week of operation, there shouldn't be too many people who fall into Hutton’s situation. About 6,500 people were vaccinated the first week the center was open; like Hutton, they will be notified about earlier dates.

“We thank our patients and the community for their incredible support for our vaccination efforts, and for their patience as we continue to improve,” Marcy said.

And yes, we noted that Hutton lives in Chester County. But that isn’t a disqualifying factor, as Pennsylvanians are encouraged to get the vaccine at the most convenient location.

A matter of trust

A couple people contacted the Watchdog about vaccine eligibility.

One woman, who is 55 and did not have any health conditions that put her at risk for COVID-19, told LNP | LancasterOnline that she registered and was scheduled to receive her first Pfizer vaccine this past Monday.

She said she notified staff at the center that she was 10 years younger than the age set for phase 1a, but she was vaccinated anyway.

Marcy, the vaccination site’s spokesperson, said a couple things could have happened.

The woman might not have been aware that she was eligible but was based on what health categories she selected when registering (in other words, a preexisting health condition could have made her eligible despite her age). Or she could have mistakenly ticked a category on the online registration form that made her eligible. Or it just may have been a computer glitch.

Another reader wrote to say that a 50-year-old neighbor, who had no preexisting health condition, got a shot while the reader, who is in her 70s, was still waiting for hers.

According to Marcy, it could be that the 50 year old does indeed have a qualifying condition that the neighbor isn’t aware of.

But Marcy acknowledged that the vaccine registration process relies on trust. Volunteers ask people who arrive for their shot to present identification. If they don’t have an ID with them, they are simply asked for their name and age. In these cases, he said, there’s no way for volunteers to make a registrant prove they’re eligible beyond their word.

“Our hope and expectation is that people will answer the registration questions honestly and understand that their answers will determine whether they are eligible in the current phase of the state’s vaccine rollout,” Marcy said.

If you haven’t signed up yet, go to VaccinateLancaster.org, or call 717-588-1020.