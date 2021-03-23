Sunday’s Watchdog column prompted more questions about scheduling an appointment to get the second dose of one of the main COVID-19 vaccines at Vaccinate Lancaster’s site at Park City Center.

The questions specifically relate to Pfizer’s vaccine. Ideally, the second dose should be given at 21 days. But many county residents who received their first doses were scheduled to get the second after 28 days.

That, officials said, was because Vaccinate Lancaster’s scheduling system was initially set up based on Moderna’s 28-day second-dose guidance, because, at the time, the state’s supply of Moderna’s vaccine was increasing.

After more Pfizer vaccines became available, Vaccinate Lancaster officials last week updated the scheduling system to accommodate individuals who were trying to schedule appointments for Pfizer’s 21-day timeframe.

The Watchdog followed up on Monday after receiving two emails from people saying they were not able to reschedule the second dose for an earlier date.

Brett Marcy, spokesman for the vaccination site, explained that the limited vaccine supply makes it impossible to guarantee Pfizer recipients an earlier second-dose appointment.

He also stressed that rescheduling isn’t necessary for individuals who are scheduled to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at 28 days. As both Pfizer and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have found, a 28-day wait does not reduce the vaccine’s effectiveness. The CDC says the Pfizer vaccine’s second dose can be administered up to 42 days after the first.

Rescheduling

For anyone who still wants to obtain an earlier second-dose appointment, the original appointment must be canceled before requesting a new date, Marcy said.

“But again, we cannot guarantee that it will be earlier than their current appointment date. They will continue to have options for scheduling between 21 and 42 days from their first shot.”

Marcy said staff will work to help people reschedule, “but it’s important that they understand rescheduling is not necessary.”

If you haven’t signed up yet, go to VaccinateLancaster.org. People without Internet access can call 717-588-1020 to make an appointment for the first dose. For second doses, the call center number is 717-588-1026.