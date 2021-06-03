The Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in June with a Pride flair.

Both clinics are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at locations in Lancaster city. The first is June 12 at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., and the second clinic is June 27 at McCaskey High School, 445 N. Reservoir St.

Patients must be at least 18 to be vaccinated because the clinics will be using the Moderna vaccine, which is not yet approved for minors.

The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender community typically celebrate Pride in June to recognize the uprising in 1969 at the Stonewall Inn in New York City, widely considered a tipping point for gay liberation.

The event on June 12 will feature food trucks, vendors, DJ and local Ballroom performer, Niambi Stanley.

Also called “Voguing,” ballroom dance is practiced among Black and Latino gays in clubs throughout the United States and is a mix of dance, lip-syncing and modeling.

On June 27, the clinic is salsa and merengue themed with dance lessons at 3 p.m.

“We’ll use intake to reach the hard-to-reach,” said Karen Foley, executive director of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

In the LGBTQ+ community, the difficult-to-reach include the homeless and those who live in un-affirming environments.

Data on the impact of novel coronavirus on the LGBTQ+ community has been hard to come by, but one thing has become fairly clear: vulnerable communities before the pandemic struck are at a greater risk.

Both of the clinics are being held in conjunction with Patients R Waiting and the Union Community Care.

The events are free and open to the public.

Appointments can be scheduled the week prior to each clinic at healthequitylancaster.org/. There is no phone number.