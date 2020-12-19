Starting Monday, the public entrance to the emergency department at Lancaster General Hospital will temporarily move two blocks to facilitate a multiyear expansion and renovation project.

The Duke Street entrance will move Lime Street.

The $182.5 million emergency department expansion will increase the number of beds from 55 to 95, nearly doubling its capacity. When completed, the emergency department — which sees roughly 120,000 visitors a year — will be able to treat 140,000 patients annually. The emergency department was designed to accommodate 90,000 annual visits.

In addition to the increased foot traffic, the emergency department has seen a steady growth in trauma cases over the past 15 years, necessitating the expansion, according to the hospital.

The project is expected to be completed by March 2024.

Although in the throes of a public health crisis not seen in a century, the renovation is not expected to impact the number of patients that can be seen in the emergency department, said Stacey Youcis, chief of hospital operations.

“We’re never going to (have) less than we have today,” Youcis said.

The emergency department was last renovated in 2003, officials said.

As part of the project, the hospital’s food service department — which has not been renovated in more than three decades — is also undergoing a renovation. The expected completion date for the cafeteria is December 2021, Youcis said.

The Duke Street entrance will be closed starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Patients seeking emergency care will enter through a designated drive on Lime Street that leads to a short-term parking area with a check-in at a nearby temporary lobby.

The hospital’s James Street lobby will remain open for nonemergency patient care throughout the renovation.