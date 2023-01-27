Lancaster General Hospital, the flagship for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades, a platform dedicated to hospital transparency and connecting patients with care.

This is the 21st consecutive year LGH has ranked in the America's Best Hospitals, making it the longest-standing recipient along side the Mayo Clinic.

Healthgrades used information from Medicare clients over a three-year period to evaluate clinical performance in more than 31 of the most common procedures and conditions at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide. The survey looked at mortality rates, complications and hospital re-entry as part of the methodology over fiscal years 2019-2021. Click here for more on the methodology. Conditions surveyed include heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, respiratory failure, sepsis and stroke.

The ranking puts LGH in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for consistent clinical excellence in the survey. Penn Medicine's Chester County Hospital in West Chester was also named on the 50 Best Hospitals list.

