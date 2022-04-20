Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is on track to remove lead from at least 75 homes in the county by July through the $50 million Lead-Free Families initiative the health system announced last year.

As of Tuesday, 84 units were “in progress” for lead removal, an LG Health spokesperson told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email. To date, more than 160 applications have been approved and 30 units completed.

The program goal is to remove the lead hazards in 2,800 Lancaster County homes over the next decade.

Officials hope to increase the number of homes completing the program annually.

“We will continue to focus on building our capacity, working with contractors, and building the pipeline of families that have homes that need remediated,” Alice Yoder, executive director of LG Health’s community health, said in an email.

When announced in August, the program was touted as the first of its kind to be funded and led by a health system.

The LG Health initiative is working in concert with the City of Lancaster’s lead abatement program, which received a $9.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development in 2019.

The city’s program is expected to remove lead from, or remediate, roughly 700 homes.

Childhood lead poisoning has been called a “silent epidemic.”

Fairly ubiquitous, lead is found in soil, older water pipes and certain imported products such as toys and jewelry. But the most common source for lead is in homes.

Roughly half of Lancaster County homes were built before 1978 — when lead-based paints were banned — according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.

No lead blood level is considered safe.

Exposure in children is extremely dangerous because their brains are still developing, and the damage is irreversible. Lead exposure can result in lifelong health and developmental issues including lower IQs, an inability to pay attention and poorer academic achievement.

Prevention is widely considered the best treatment.

But while lead poisoning can be detected with a simple blood test, only about 20% of Pennsylvania children are tested each year.

Experts have feared that prolonged shutdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic may have exacerbated the problem, given the number of skipped checkups.