Dr. Kenneth R. Arthur has been named to a three-year term on the Lancaster General Health Board of Trustees, which sets policy governing the operation of Lancaster General Health.

The board, which is made up of volunteer community and business leaders from throughout Lancaster County and surrounding communities, oversees the work of six board committees.

Arthur is a board-certified plastic surgeon with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Physicians. He is president of the Lancaster General Hospital Medical & Dental Staff and is a founding member and president of the board of Operation Medical, a nonprofit organization that provides free surgical care in developing countries.

Arthur replaced Dr. William Adams of Lancaster Emergency Associates, who left the board after a three-year term.