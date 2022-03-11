Lancaster EMS is offering free car seat checks to the public in an ongoing safety program.

Capt. Amanda Mutterspaugh, who is a nationally certified child passenger safety technician, will guide parents through the proper car seat setup to ensure child safety in a process that takes about 30 to 60 minutes, depending on the vehicle and number of car seats.

Bob May, executive director of Lancaster EMS program, the county’s largest ambulance provider, said the program is part of the organization’s mission: prevention.

“Prevention is all about how we avoid the 911 call,” May said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 600 children 12 and younger died in motor vehicle crashes in 2019, and more than 91,000 were injured. Of those who died, 38% were not buckled up.

Launched two years ago, the program does not accept walk-ins. Appointments are required.

While the program is free, donations are accepted.

For more information, visit https://www.lemsa.com/. To set up an appointment, email Mutterspaugh at carseatcheck@lemsa.com.