Aaron Johnson has carried all of his things with him in a bag as he travels, homeless, across Lancaster County, ever since someone stole the belongings he had stashed in a bush for safe-keeping.

He’s been a semi-regular Friday visitor this year to Union Community Care on North Water Street in the city, since Lancaster EMS rolled out its mobile shower unit.

“It’s honestly nicer than most people’s bathrooms,” said Johnson, who has been homeless for three years.

Called “Refresh Lancaster,” the unit provides weekly hygiene, basic medical and referral services to the homeless population of Lancaster County. The trailer contains two large bathrooms with showers and enough room for individuals to change and shave.

The mobile unit first hit the streets in December. The truck and trailer cost about $122,000 and was funded through a combination of grants from the Lancaster County Community Foundation, state and federal programs.

With a few below-freezing exceptions, Lancaster EMS has rolled out the welcome mat in four locations — Columbia, Elizabethtown, New Holland and the city of Lancaster — with a fifth planned in Ephrata Borough.

EMS officials characterized the winter rollout as slow, but steady.

The mobile unit draws about a dozen homeless people each month, said Carli Bechtold, community paramedicine program director for Lancaster EMS, the county’s largest ambulance provider.

Bechtold expects that number to rise with the warmer months.

"It's bringing a basic service with dignity to a population that's already in the community," Bechtold said.

Bechtold said she hopes this small beginning will blossom and one day include a barber giving free cuts and also mental health services, among others.

According to the U.S. Department of House and Urban Development’s 2020 point-in-time census — the latest available — Lancaster County had 461 homeless individuals, a roughly 9% increase from 422 in 2019.

Because of the pandemic, HUD did not conduct a total homeless count last year.

A HUD census, though, of those only living in a shelter — which would not have included Johnson — found Lancaster County had 394 homeless individuals in 2021.

A lack of affordable housing and a living wage are the top two reasons nationally for homelessness, according to Lanco My Home, a Lancaster County coalition that serves the homeless population.

Recognizing the need for hygiene and medical services among the homeless, EMS officials said they intend to gas up the mobile clinic for as long as needed.

“We’re trying to stick around,” said Alix Mullins, a Lancaster EMS office assistant who set up the mobile unit on March 25.

Lonnie Jones-Anderson, 31, heard about the mobile shower while at Union Community Care, a federally qualified health center that serves Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

“They give you a lot of things that the other places don’t offer,” said Jones-Anderson, 31, who has been living on the street for about six months.

“I appreciate them being here.”