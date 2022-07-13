COVID-19 cases rose again in Lancaster County over the past seven days, while the number of hospitalizations continued to hover in the 30s, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 cases stood at about 105 new cases per day Tuesday, up from 83 per day the week earlier, according to the state data. Tuesday’s figure is the second-highest since early June, but still far below the record of 1,195 cases per day set in January.

Thirty-two people were hospitalized with the virus as of Wednesday, according to the state data, the same number from a week earlier. Hospitalizations have hovered between the high 20s and low 40s for a little more than a month. At their peak, in January, the number of people hospitalized in the county stood at 233.

As of Wednesday, 1,692 people had died of COVID-19 in Lancaster County since March 2020, representing an increase of three from two weeks earlier, according to the county coroner.

The BA.5 omicron subvariant comprised 65% of new COVID-19 cases in the United States from July 3 through 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This subvariant may be more effective at infecting people who previously had COVID-19 than previous variants and could spread more easily in places where fewer people are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, according to a release from the Biden administration.