The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners will declare the COVID-19 virus a disaster emergency tomorrow at its 10 AM meeting.

Despite there being no confirmed cases yet in Lancaster County, the move will allow the county to be eligible to recover funds spent during the COVID-19 response.

"We do not take the step of declaring a Disaster Emergency lightly," a press release said. "Not only does such a declaration convey the seriousness of the situation, but it affords government some ability to act more quickly to respond without need for time-consuming procedures and formalities."

The press release also said that the county has been in contact with Lancaster city and is anticipating the city will follow suit in this action.

Jess King, chief of staff for Lancaster city, confirmed that they would also be declaring an emergency Tuesday.

"We ask the public for patience during this turbulent time and to heed the recommendations for social distancing and keeping safe," the press release said. "We join with Lancaster City in calling for social distancing in accordance with CDC guidelines and further ask everyone to voluntarily increase their personal social distancing including the canceling of all non-essential activities."

Related articles