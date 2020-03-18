Lancaster County has suspended face-to-face criminal hearings and other in-person court functions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday, means the Court of Common Pleas on North Duke Street and magisterial district courts across Lancaster Count will be closed to the public, with few exceptions, until April 15.

The suspension of most court operations means most criminal hearings will be postponed; only those in which the defendant is in prison will be held, by videconference.

Other emergency hearings will be conducted by phone, video conference or in person if there is no other alternative available. A full list of the hearings still being held can be found in paragraph 3 of Ashworth’s order below.

The court had already suspended all criminal and civil jury trials and all jury duty. The order, signed by President Judge David Ashworth, also gives judges the authority to suspend evictions and ignore deadlines in some criminal proceedings.

Prior to Wednesday’s order, some members of the Lancaster County legal community had expressed concern at the court’s incremental response. As of Tuesday, hearings were still being held in which large groups — above President Donald Trump’s recommendation of no more than 10 — were congregating.

"So far everyone is still confused because we're haing some hearings that would require our presence," said Elizabeth Low, a Lancaster County public defender, adding that public defenders are waiting on more direction from their office. "I'm sure this was due to the first confirmed case. I just wish it had happened earlier because by now we'd be getting the hang of it."