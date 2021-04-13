Lancaster County surpassed the 50,000 mark for coronavirus cases on Tuesday, meaning one in every 11 county residents has tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 13 months.

Nearly 1,000 of them have died. That’s about one in every 51 people who have tested positive, though the death rate is much lower now than earlier in the pandemic.

Over the past seven days, the county has recorded an average of 195 new COVID-19 cases per day, up from an average of 158 per day in the previous seven days, according to state Department of Health data.

The rising average is due in part to the 304 new cases recorded Tuesday, which was the largest daily increase in two months. Tuesday’s new cases take the county’s total to 50,283 since the first case was recorded here in March 2020.

There were 88 COVID-19 patients in Lancaster County hospitals on Tuesday, the highest number since Feb. 9. Fifteen of the patients were in intensive care, and six were on ventilators, according to the department of health.

Lancaster County has had seven COVID-19 deaths so far in April, bringing the pandemic’s total to 983, according to the county’s coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

At least 179,928 county residents — or about one-third of the county's total population — have been partially or fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health officials urge the public to continue practicing precautions, including masks and social distancing, as the virus and its highly contagious variants continue to circulate widely.