COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across Pennsylvania, including in Lancaster County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose over the last two days by 20,015, bringing the total coronavirus cases to 529,335 to date.

In Lancaster County, the number of COVID-19 cases to date grew by 849 over the same period, leaving the total at 23,464.

Pennsylvania saw 502 additional deaths related to COVID-19 over the last two days, bringing the total death toll in the state to 13,392.

Per the state, Lancaster County's COVID-19 death toll rose to 639, an increase of 18 from Tuesday's count.

Lancaster County's COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 618 deaths in the county related to COVID-19. That is an increase of 10 from Monday.

To date, 3,101,764 people in Pennsylvania have tested negative for COVID-19.

