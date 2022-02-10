Updated at 5:15 p.m. on February 10.

Lancaster County’s decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the pace of new cases continued over the past week, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 stood at 94 here on Thursday, down 14.5% from a week earlier and far below the peak of 233 a month ago.

The continued decline in hospitalizations has followed a more rapid drop in the pace of new cases, which fell 45.5% in a week to a seven-day average of about 176 cases per day as of Wednesday. The 1,693 new cases recorded from Jan. 30 through Feb. 5 was the lowest weekly total of new cases since the last full week of November, according to the state data.

Lancaster County’s coroner has reported 28 COVID-19 deaths so far in February, bringing the pandemic’s total to 1,604. The pace so far for the month appears to be well below that of January, when the county recorded 160 COVID-19 deaths, making it the pandemic’s third-deadliest month.

The number of people receiving COVID-19 vaccines declined last week, with the total number of new partial vaccinations falling by a third to 1,133 from Jan. 30 to Feb. 5, compared with the prior week. The number of new full vaccinations fell by 8% to 1,361 last week, and new booster vaccinations declined by 36% to 2,185, according to the state data. Just under 60% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, and about 47% of those who are fully vaccinated have received a booster.

Those not fully vaccinated continue to comprise the large majority of COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital. Of the hospital’s 47 COVID-19 patients on Thursday, about 77% were not fully vaccinated. That included all nine of the hospital’s COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.