Twenty-one months into the coronavirus pandemic, Lancaster County has surpassed 1,300 deaths from Covid-19.

With 12 deaths so far this week and 30 in the first eight days of the month, the pandemic’s toll now stands at 1,303, according to data updated Wednesday by the coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The county has averaged just over two deaths per day in the 622 days since its first Covid-19 death on March 27, 2020, but the pace has varied widely over that time.

So far in December, the county has been averaging nearly four deaths per day, with 30 recorded in the first eight days of the month. The worst days were Dec. 2, with seven deaths, and Dec. 7, with five deaths.

There were 718 Covid-19 deaths here in 2020 and 585 so far in 2021. The pace of deaths is likely to remain high this month, as the rates of new cases and hospitalizations have increased significantly in recent weeks.

On Wednesday, there were 163 Covid-19 patients in the county’s three hospitals. That was just short of the record 178 patients recorded a year ago on Dec. 10, 2020.

Health officials have repeatedly urged unvaccinated residents to receive a vaccine, if eligible. Only a little over half of the county's total population is fully protected, according to the state Department of Health, and those who are not are at far greater risk of serious illness and death, according to health officials.

On Wednesday, 82% of the 103 Covid-19 patients at Lancaster General Hospital were unvaccinated, according to the hospital. Of the 17 Covid-19 patients on ventilators, 15 were unvaccinated.