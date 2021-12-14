Lancaster County reported 180 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals today, breaking the previous pandemic high of 178 set in December 2020, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The grim milestone is a testament to the growing hazard of the pandemic as it enters into its second winter season, especially for unvaccinated people, who are far more likely than those who are vaccinated to be hospitalized or die from COVID-19.

People who were unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status comprised 87% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations in Pennsylvania between Jan. 1 and Dec. 6, according to state data. Unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated people made up 86% of COVID-19-related deaths in the state during that period.

At Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, about 79% of the 119 COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated, according to hospital data. That number includes all but three of LGH’s patients on ventilators and in the hospital’s ICU.

Just over 56% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Dec. 10, according to state data.

“Vaccination remains the best way to protect yourself, while also doing your part to slow the spread of COVID-19 and the emergence of new variants,” wrote Dr. Michael R. Ripchinski, chief clinical officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, in a LNP | LancasterOnline opinion Sunday. “If you are hosting or attending a holiday gathering, certainly it’s recommended that all guests be vaccinated and get their booster if they’re due.”

County hospitalizations have been gradually rising since early November, when they dipped as low as 72 on Nov. 10, as COVID-19 cases shot up from about 159 new cases per day on Nov. 2 to 353 on Dec. 13.

COVID-19 deaths have risen with hospitalizations, totaling 29 from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11, the highest weekly total since early February.

The number of reported patients on ventilators is at 21, down from the pandemic-high of 28 tied on Dec. 9.