Lancaster County set a weekly record for new COVID-19 cases last week, recording 2,897 infections for the seven-day period ending Dec. 25, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The case total for Dec. 19-25 surpassed the 2,846 cases detected in a one-week period in early December 2020.

The county’s seven-day case average reached about 416 new cases per day on Dec. 26, its second-highest mark of the pandemic and nearly double what it was just a month ago.

The sharp increase in cases here closely mirrors a nationwide surge driven both by the Delta variant, which sparked a wave of cases in the early fall, and the highly contagious Omicron variant of the virus.

Though it’s likely that some fully vaccinated people will get COVID-19, vaccination remains the best form of protection against severe illness and death from the virus, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Lancaster County dipped slightly in the past week but have begun to climb again following the increase in cases. After setting a pandemic record of 186 on Dec. 15, the number of people hospitalized in the county with COVID-19 complications declined to as low as 147 on Christmas Day before climbing to 161 on Dec. 27.