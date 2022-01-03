Lancaster County recorded new pandemic highs Monday with 193 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals and 29 of them on ventilators, according to data from the state Department of Health. The previous hospitalization record was 186 on Dec. 15.

The hospitalization and ventilator numbers have been steadily climbing in the county in recent weeks, though not as dramatically as case numbers. Lancaster recorded 5,209 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, exceeding the pandemic record set one week earlier by more than 1,900 cases.

About 79% of the 121 COVID-19 patients at Lancaster General, the county’s largest hospital, are not fully vaccinated, including 19 of the hospital’s 23 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, according to hospital data.

Though breakthrough cases are likely to occur among some vaccinated people, vaccination remains the best protection against severe illness and death from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.