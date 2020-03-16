Lancaster County senior centers will temporarily shut down Tuesday, March 17 in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Lon Wible, director of the Lancaster County Office of Aging, said.

Closings include: Lancaster Neighborhood Senior Center, Lancaster Rec Senior Center, Luis Muniz Marin Senior Center, Next Gen Senior Center, Columbia Senior Center, Elizabethtown Senior Center, Lititz Senior Center and Millersville Senior Center.

The shut down will begin tomorrow and will continue until further notice.

Wible said staff will remain in contact with participants to offer support and frozen meals will be provided to those who have no other meal options available.

Older individuals are particularly susceptible to the virus, according to the CDC.