June was a month of growing optimism as Lancaster County continued through the second year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the pace of vaccinations slowed, more than half the local population was at least partially vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the month, and the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths fell to their lowest levels since the earliest days of the pandemic.

And as the community vaccination site at Park City Center administered its final shots on Wednesday, the county had reason to remain hopeful as health officials continue efforts to administer vaccines at smaller, scattered locations and through special outreach efforts.

At the start of June, the county was averaging 28 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the most recent week. On Wednesday, that daily average was seven. That’s the lowest figure since the first week that cases were reported here in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the average number of COVID-19 patients being treated in local hospitals fell from a spring high of 98 in mid-April to 20 on June 1 and to only four as of Wednesday. For the past three days, just three COVID-19 patients were hospitalized here, with none in intensive care.

The county is continuing to experience COVID-19 deaths, but at much slower pace, and the total for June was the lowest for any full month during the pandemic, which has now claimed 1,050 lives here, according to the coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

As of Wednesday, Diamantoni had reported just nine COVID-19 deaths here in June. The only month with a lower total was September, with 14. This spring, there were 30 deaths in March, 34 in April and 31 in May.

The coroner’s office is not tracking whether those who have died were vaccinated or unvaccinated, but a recent analysis by The Associated Press found that fewer than 1% of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths in May were of fully vaccinated people.

What the coroner’s data does indicate is that the average age of those dying of COVID-19 has gotten younger here as vaccines have been widely accepted by an elderly population that got priority access to them, starting in December.

LNP | LancasterOnline looked at average age of the most recent 25 deaths, at various stages of pandemic. For most of 2020 and early 2021, the average age of the most recent 25 people to die was in the early 80s. But it dipped to 78 in early April, then to 75 in early May and has averaged about 70 in June.