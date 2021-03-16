Roughly two-thirds of those registered for a COVID-19 vaccine through Lancaster County’s mass vaccination site at Park City Center are prioritized in the state’s Phase 1a rollout plan.

About 6,100 Lancastrians have been vaccinated since the mass vaccination clinic opened last Wednesday, Brett Marcy, a spokesman for the vaccination site said.

Officials vaccinated 1,200 people each day Saturday and Sunday.

Once operating at full capacity, the site is expected to vaccinate about 6,000 people a day.

Because the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine had not received emergency approval when the mass vaccination site was being planned, the 6,000 daily estimate assumes an equal split between patients receiving a first and second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, Dr. Michael Ripchinski, chief clinical officer for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, told LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday.

That means the site could ramp up to full capacity by early April. But that assumes vaccine will be more widely available.

“It’s all a matter of what’s coming,” Ripchinski said.

With President Joe Biden having set a May 1 goal to have every American eligible for the vaccine, Ripchinski said he expects mass vaccination sites like the one in Lancaster to play a pivotal role.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf said he expected providers to either have a shot in the arm or an appointment by the end of the month for the roughly 4.5 million Pennsylvanians categorized in the first phase of the rollout. Phase 1a prioritizes health-care workers and residents in long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes.

In Lancaster County, that’s about 250,000 people, Ripchinski said.

The approximately 56,000 Lancastrians in Phase 1a registered through the county’s site, and the roughly 53,000 partially and fully vaccinated means health care providers still have a lot of outreach to do.

“That’s probably half of where we need to be,” Ripchinski said.

This week’s allocation to the site at the former Bon-Ton department store is 10,600 doses — 6,000 of the Pfizer-BioNTech and 4,600 of the Moderna vaccines — Marcy said.

That equates to about 1,500 appointments a day.

“We’re far off the mark because we still don’t have the allocation,” Marcy said.

People can register for appointments at VaccinateLancaster.org or by phone at 717-588-1020. The phone line is staffed Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.