COVID-19 infections in Lancaster County fell from a recent uptick while the number of those hospitalized with the virus hovered in the low 30s this past week, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The seven-day average of new cases was 82 per day on Tuesday, down from about 98 the week earlier, according to the state data. The case average had risen as high as 99 on June 29 before declining to its current level.

Thirty-two people in Lancaster were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from 30 the week before. No patients were on ventilators, according to the state data.

The county coroner did not immediately respond to a request for updated data on COVID-19 deaths.

Indicators continue to remain low relative to the pandemic’s peaks, but higher than those of the same time last year, before the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus arrived in the United States. On July 6, 2021, Lancaster County averaged five cases a day and had just three patients hospitalized with COVID-19.