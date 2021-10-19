Lancaster County residents are encouraged through the end of October to share their opinions online about health issues for the Community Health Needs Assessment survey, which is released every three years.

The survey is available in English and Spanish.

The assessment seeks to ascertain community health needs by identifying health risks and inequities as well as the social determinants that contribute to disparities in health outcomes. It takes less than 10 minutes to complete.

Non-profit hospitals are required under the Affordable Care Act to complete a health needs assessment every three years. The most recent needs assessment was released in 2019.

In November, Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health and WellSpan Health —who are coordinating the county assessment — will hold three presentations to provide some countywide public health data as well as seek community feedback on the most pressing public health issues.

Organizers are encouraging the public to fill out the survey and attend a virtual public presentation, held on Nov. 4, 10 and 12.

“Because some of the countywide public health data dates from 2019 to 2020, we want to understand what’s happening right now,” Brenda Buescher, a health promotion specialist at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, told LNP | LancasterOnline Monday.

Previous assessments have been used to guide hospitals’ community benefit initiatives and included four priority areas for: basic health needs that include safe housing, food and access to health care; mental and behavioral health; healthy eating and physical activity and the environment.

A final report is expected in mid-2022.

To take the health assessment survey in English, go to https://redcap.lghealth.org/redcap/surveys/?s=CHANT39AME.

To take the health assessment in Spanish, to go https://redcap.lghealth.org/redcap/surveys/?s=MCKM4RDKC4.