Vaccine-eligible residents in Lancaster County can now register with a new tool launched by UPMC.

Only those eligible in the state’s vaccine rollout — currently those in Phase 1A — may register.

Eligible Pennsylvanians under Phase 1A include:

- Health care professionals.

- Residents in long-term care facilities.

- Individuals 65 and older.

- Individuals 16-64 with a dozen high-risk conditions such as cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart conditions, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes mellitus and smokers, among others.

- Workers who do not directly care for COVID-19 patients, but who may come into contact with infected material.

People can check their eligibility by visiting this website.

Registrants need not be UPMC patients.

UPMC officials, however, warn that vaccine supply is still limited and that registering only allows the nearest provider — UPMC Lititz in Lancaster County — to contact registrants.

“It’s important to note that this registration does not immediately create an appointment — it allows us to plan and inform about an eventual appointment,” UPMC spokeswoman Kendall Marcocci said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

UPMC will call registrants when an appointment can be scheduled.

“Please be patient — we want to vaccinate as many people as possible and will do so quickly once we receive vaccine from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” the website says.

While the federal government allocates weekly doses to Pennsylvania, the state health department is handling the rollout and vaccine is only available through the state, the website says.

To register with UPMC for the COVID-19 vaccine, call 844-876-2822 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week or go to bit.ly/3kdGkY8.