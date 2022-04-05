Lancaster County Commissioners took down the online dashboard tracking the COVID-19 pandemic last week as new infections, hospitalizations and deaths reached their lowest levels since July.

Case and hospitalization numbers continue to be collected and published by the state Department of Health. Deaths are also tracked by the state, but using a slightly different methodology than Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni.

Diamantoni’s office continues to compile its own death numbers, but with the county dashboard no longer in operation, those numbers are not automatically published, though LNP | LancasterOnline checks in regularly to update its own record of COVID-19 deaths.

As of March 29, the total number of pandemic deaths stood at 1,652, according to the coroner’s data. The Department of Health, however, records 1,877 deaths in the county since the pandemic’s inception. The discrepancy is mainly due to the fact that the state attributes deaths to a person’s residence, regardless of where it occurs, whereas the coroner’s office only counts deaths that occur inside county lines.

The county commissioners decided the dashboard would be shut down once COVID-19 indicators declined to a low enough level, said John Trescot, the county’s sole Democratic commissioner appointed in February to finish out former Commissioner Craig Lehman’s term. He said that decision was made before he officially joined the board.

Virus trends are being monitored by the county’s emergency management agency, and if COVID-19 infections increase again, the agency will alert the commissioners and they will consider how best to relay that information to the public, Trescot added.

Republican Commissioners Ray D’Agostino and Joshua Parsons did not respond to requests for comment on the dashboard.

State of the pandemic

Current virus indicators are at their lowest levels since last July.

As of this past weekend, the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster County dropped to the single digits for the first time since July 2021 and stood at seven on Tuesday, according to data from the state Department of Health.

The seven-day average of COVID-19 infections hovered at about 17 new cases per day on Monday, a slight increase from the 14 new cases a day reported two weeks earlier but still matching the near-record lows of last summer.

New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts, among other states, have seen COVID-19 cases rise in the past two weeks, though their figures remain far lower than what they reported in January when the country experienced record-shattering numbers of infections due to the omicron variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

BA.2, a subvariant of omicron, accounted for about 72% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide from March 27 to April 2, according to the CDC.