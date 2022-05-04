COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases and deaths in Lancaster County continued to gradually rise last week, with infections and deaths reaching their highest levels since late February, according to state and local data.

The number of COVID-19 patients in area hospitals stood at 18 on Wednesday, up from 11 the week before, according to data from the State Department of Health. The last time hospitalizations were that high was March 28.

The county added seven deaths since April 27, its highest weekly death total since the week of Feb. 27 to March 5, according to data from the county coroner’s office. The week before last, just one person in the county died of COVID-19.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the county since March 2020 stood at 1,662 Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasted on May 2 that the pace of COVID-19 deaths nationwide would begin increasing again in the coming weeks following months of decline after the peak of the omicron wave of infections. On Tuesday, the CDC recommended that everyone 2 and older begin wearing masks again on public transportation.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Lancaster reached about 71 per day on Tuesday, up from about 48 a week earlier. That figure is the highest since February 24.