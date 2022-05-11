COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Lancaster County are at levels similar to those seen in late February and early March – high, but not matching the record-setting levels of the pandemic’s January surge.

And one person died of the virus in the past week, according to the county’s coroner.

The 25 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Lancaster on Wednesday is the highest number since March 1, according to data from the state Department of Health. While the figure is far lower than the pandemic record of 233 patients set in mid-January, hospitalizations, which sat at 18 a week earlier, are likely to continue increasing with rising case counts.

The seven-day average of new cases reached just over 94 cases per day Tuesday, its highest level since February 20, according to the state data. The figure represents a more than 33% increase from a week earlier.

This week’s COVID-19 death brings the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 1,663, according to the coroner’s office.

Nationwide, two subvariants of COVID-19’s omicron wave are responsible for most new cases. Those versions of the virus include BA.2, which accounted for about 56% of cases from May 1 through May 7, and BA.2.12.1, which accounted for about 43%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The agency reported that cases in the United States increased by just over 23% from May 2 through May 9.