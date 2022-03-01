Lancaster County recorded 62 COVID-19 deaths in February, according to the county coroner’s office, the lowest monthly total since September and fewer than half the number recorded in January at the peak of the omicron wave of infections.

At the beginning of February, the county was averaging between five and six deaths a day due to the virus, according to the coroner’s data. In the final days of the month, one to two people a day were dying as a result of COVID-19.

The sharp decline in the rate of deaths has coincided with an even steeper decline in the rates of new cases and hospitalization levels.

On Feb. 28, the seven-day case rate dropped to 51 new cases per day, an 86% decline from the beginning of the month, according to data from the state Department of Health. The 420 cases recorded from Feb. 20 through Feb. 26 was the lowest weekly total since the last week of July 2021.

The county had 27 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, a 79% decline from 126 on Feb. 1, according to the state data. The number of COVID-19 patients on ventilators dipped to three Tuesday. The last time both figures were that low was early August 2021.

The pace of new vaccinations declined substantially in February, with just under 3,000 people receiving their first shots, about 4,300 becoming fully vaccinated and about 5,700 receiving boosters in Lancaster County, according to the state data.

Just over 60% of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and just under 48% of those fully vaccinated have received boosters, according to the state data. Public health officials say vaccination is the most effective protection against serious illness or death from COVID-19.