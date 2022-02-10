Lancaster County received nearly $1.6 million in federal funding to support two behavioral health programs, the lion’s share of which will go to hire additional staff for crisis intervention.

Announced by the Gov. Tom Wolf administration earlier this month, Lancaster was one of 30 counties across the state to receive the additional federal funding, which totaled roughly $28 million.

“It’ll open up the door to families,” said Julie Holtry, director of the county’s Behavioral Health Services.

The county received $1.5 million to hire crisis and peer support workers. With the county last year joining the national Suicide Prevention Lifeline so calls are fielded locally rather than by someone outside the state, Holtry said the additional staff will help with the expected workload increase. The national Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.

“We had always wanted to expand,” Holtry said. “Funds are always an issue.”

Lancaster County Behavioral Health Services has experienced a nearly 20% increase in demand for services since 2019, according to the crisis contact data provided by the county.

Lancaster County also received $90,000 for its warmline, which is a peer-run hotline staffed by volunteers offering emotional support. The county’s warmline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-971-0016.

The one-time funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all of us, and our lives have undergone a lot of change over the past two years that may bring about new or exacerbate existing mental health challenges,” Wolf said in a statement when announcing the funding on Feb. 1.

“This enhanced federal funding for mental health resources will allow more of our fellow Pennsylvanians — including our family members, friends, and neighbors — to get the behavioral and mental health support they need.”

The grants target specific statewide priorities, which include mobile crisis mental health services, telehealth, student assistance programs and start-up funding for residential treatment services and assisted outpatient treatment, among others.