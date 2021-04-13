Lancaster County has had Pennsylvania’s fourth-highest percentage increase in vaccinated residents so far in April, an LNP | LancasterOnline analysis of state data shows.

In the first 12 days of the month, the number of county residents who are either partially or fully vaccinated increased 30%, from 136,238 to 176,547, according to the state Department of Health. Only Forest (110%), Greene (34%) and Chester (33%) counties had higher percentage increases.

Looked at another way, Lancaster had the state’s sixth-highest per capita rate of vaccinations over the 12-day period.

The number of people partially or fully vaccinated here increased by 40,309, which is 7.4% of the county’s population in less than two weeks. The percentage was higher only in Forest (26.7%), Chester (9.8%), Centre (7.9%), Montgomery (7.5%) and Greene (7.5%).

The recent ramp-up in vaccinations here follows a much slower start, and Lancaster County ranks much closer to average in Pennsylvania in the overall percentage of its population vaccinated since the state's program began in mid-December.

As of Monday, the 176,547 people here who were partially for fully vaccinated represented just under a third of the county’s population — or 32.4% of its 545,724 residents. That ranked it 29th among 66 Pennsylvania counties, where the rates ranged from a high of 51% in Forest County to a low of 15% in Potter County.

The analysis did not include Philadelphia, which is operating its own vaccination and data collection program.

About 432,000 Lancaster County residents are old enough to receive the vaccine, and the number of people partially or fully vaccinated here is nearly 41% of that group. The number is likely a bit higher, because the state data does not including residents who are vaccinated at federal facilities such as prisons or veterans medical centers, such as the ones in Lebanon and Coatesville.